Hurricane Pamela barrels toward Mexico's Pacific coast

Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 12-10-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 19:49 IST
Hurricane Pamela continued to strengthen Tuesday as it moved along Mexico's Pacific coast and could become a near-major hurricane before hitting somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Centre said Pamela's centre was about 280 miles southwest of Mazatlan Tuesday and was moving north at about 13 mph. The storm had maximum winds of about 80 mph.

Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength. The storm was forecast to make landfall Wednesday near Mazatlan, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.

The hurricane centre warned of the possibility of life-threatening storm surges, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area.

Pamela was then expected to weaken while crossing over northern Mexico and could approach the Texas border as a tropical depression by Thursday.

The centre said remnants of the hurricane could affect parts of the south-central United States “late Wednesday or Thursday.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

