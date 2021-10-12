Biden discusses Afghanistan with G20 leaders, including threat from ISIS-K

U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the situation in Afghanistan with G20 leaders on Tuesday, including efforts to counter threats from extremist group Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), the White House said.

The leaders also reaffirmed the commitment to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people through independent international organizations, the White House added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)