Burglary at jailed builder's bungalow

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-10-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 19:53 IST
Unidentified persons broke into a bungalow of jailed builder D S Kulkarni here and made away with electronic gadgets worth nearly Rs 7 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The bungalow, located in Chatushringi area, has been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kulkarni, owner of the city-based DSK group, was arrested on the charges of duping investors three years ago, and is currently in judicial custody.

''The property was closed for the last two to three days. Preliminary probe indicates the thieves might have come from the hillside at the rear,'' said inspector Rajkumar Waghchoure of Chatushringi police station.

Electronic articles worth Rs 6.95 lakh were missing and investigation was on, he added.

