Dutch PM: gay marriage no barrier for Netherlands royal house
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-10-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:01 IST
The Dutch crown princess can marry whoever she wants without giving up her right to the throne, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.
Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, is the heir apparent to King Willem-Alexander.
Rutte was responding to questions from parliament about whether Dutch law could some day prevent her ascending the throne if she were to marry a woman. Same-sex marriage has been legal in the Netherlands since 2001.
