New chief justice of Sikkim High Court sworn in

Justice Biswanath Somadder was sworn in as the new chief justice of the Sikkim High Court on Tuesday. He was sworn in by state Governor Ganga Prasad at a function held at Raj Bhavan, in which Chief Minister PS Tamang and other dignitaries were present.

Justice Somadder was previously serving as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High court. He succeeded Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari who was elevalted as a judge of the Supreme Court.

