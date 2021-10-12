Left Menu

Kerala HC allows Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson's plea for police protection

12-10-2021
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed the plea of Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan for police protection against any threat or intimidation from any source, so as to enable her to discharge her official duties.

Justice Devan Ramachandran confirmed the interim order of police protection issued by him on September 9 and disposed of Thankappan's plea.

The municipal chairperson, in her plea filed through advocate Jamal S, had alleged ''hooliganism and vandalism'' by 14 councillors (respondent 3 to respondent 16) of the municipality and said they were not allowing her to discharge her duties.

On Tuesday, the lawyer for the 14 councillors said while they were not opposed to the protection granted to the chairperson, they were objecting to the allegations made against them in her plea.

However, since they were not opposed to the interim order, the court confirmed the same and disposed of the matter.

Thankappan, in her plea, had alleged that she was being ''attacked'' by the councillors who were not permitting her to enter the office and discharge her duties.

She had also alleged that she was ''racially insulted and humiliated'' by them.

