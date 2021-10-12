Teacher shoots himself dead in J&K's Kishtwar

In an apparent case of suicide, a 45-year-old teacher shot himself dead in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Majid Muzaffar Najar used his licensed 12-bore gun to kill himself at his residence, a police official said.

The motive behind the extreme step was not known immediately, the official said.

Police have sent the body for postmortem and started inquest proceedings to investigate the case, police said.

