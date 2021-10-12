UK sees intensive 2-3 weeks of talks with EU post-Brexit trade
12-10-2021
Britain is hoping for two to three weeks of intensive talks with the European Union over the Northern Ireland protocol, which governs trade in the province, Brexit minister David Frost said on Tuesday.
"We know we are getting the Commission proposals tomorrow," he said during a speech in Lisbon. "I hope we can get into discussion about them quite quickly and intensively over the next two to three weeks."
