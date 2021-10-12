Left Menu

UK sees intensive 2-3 weeks of talks with EU post-Brexit trade

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 12-10-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:30 IST
UK sees intensive 2-3 weeks of talks with EU post-Brexit trade
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Britain is hoping for two to three weeks of intensive talks with the European Union over the Northern Ireland protocol, which governs trade in the province, Brexit minister David Frost said on Tuesday.

"We know we are getting the Commission proposals tomorrow," he said during a speech in Lisbon. "I hope we can get into discussion about them quite quickly and intensively over the next two to three weeks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021