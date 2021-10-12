12 IUML workers acquitted in the case of attempt to murder CPI(M) leaders

A court here on Tuesday acquitted 12 workers of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), accused of attacking CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan and former MLA T V Rajesh in this north Kerala district in February 2012.

The IUML workers were charged with attempt to murder Jayarajan and Rajesh.

The prosecution case was that Jayarajan and Rajesh were attacked by IUML workers on February 20, 2012 at Ariyil village while they were going to Pattuvam near Taliparamba after hearing about a clash between activists of IUML and CPI(M).

Acquitting the IUML workers, the Kannur sessions court said the prosecution has failed to prove the allegations against them.

The incident had triggered violent attacks in some parts of the district, leading to the killing of Muslim Youth League worker Ariyil Shukoor at Keezhara. Jayarajan and Rajesh have been charged with not trying to prevent the killing of Shukoor despite getting information about the conspiracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)