Centre, Haryana govt working on 'Antyodaya' principle: Athawale

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said the central and Haryana governments are working on the principle of 'Antyodaya' under which the upliftment of the last person standing in a queue and belonging to any section of the society has been ensured.

He said India is the largest democracy in the world and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar contributed significantly to the framing of its Constitution.

''By making efforts for public welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given shape to the vision of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar,'' Athawale said addressing a gathering after inaugurating Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhawan and Sant Kabir Das Library at village Patikra in Haryana's Mahendragarh district.

Athawale said many effective steps are being taken by the Union government to prevent drug abuse so that the youth can play a constructive role in the society, a state government statement quoting him as saying.

During the programme, the Union minister also unveiled the statues of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Saint Kabir.

The programme was presided over by Haryana Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, O P Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)