Left Menu

International court backs Somalia in sea dispute with Kenya

The International Court of Justice has sided with Somalia in its dispute with neighbouring Kenya over a maritime boundary in a case affecting a territory potentially rich in oil and gas.The ruling on Tuesday by the United Nations highest court is legally binding, though the court has no enforcement powers. It also found no compelling evidence that Somalia has acquiesced to Kenyas claim of a maritime boundary along a parallel line of latitude.AP RUP RUP

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 12-10-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:53 IST
International court backs Somalia in sea dispute with Kenya
  • Country:
  • Kenya

The International Court of Justice has sided with Somalia in its dispute with neighbouring Kenya over a maritime boundary in a case affecting a territory potentially rich in oil and gas.

The ruling on Tuesday by the United Nations' highest court is legally binding, though the court has no enforcement powers. The court rejected Kenya's claim of the maritime boundary it sought, saying Kenya had not consistently maintained it. The court instead leaned closer to Somalia's claim of a straight line into the Indian Ocean from their border.

But the court rejected Somalia's pursuit of reparations after the country alleged that some of Kenya's maritime activities had violated its sovereignty.

Kenya last week said it would not recognise the court's judgment, alleging that the judicial process had “obvious and inherent bias.” Its statement acknowledged that the judgment would have “profound security, political, social and economic ramifications in the region and beyond,” while urging Kenyans to remain calm.

Somalia filed the ICJ case over the countries' maritime boundary in 2014, contributing to their strained relations. The court based at The Hague noted that it “cannot ignore the context of the civil war” that destabilised Somalia for years and limited its government functions. It also found “no compelling evidence that Somalia has acquiesced” to Kenya's claim of a maritime boundary along a parallel line of latitude.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021