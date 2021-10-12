Left Menu

Ireland says ECJ must adjudicate over N.Ireland protocol

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 12-10-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:54 IST
Ireland says ECJ must adjudicate over N.Ireland protocol
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland's deputy prime minister said he cannot see how a court other than the EU's top court could rule of its single market, making Britain's demands for the court's removal from Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements so hard to accept.

Britain again called on the European Union to allow for "significant change" to the Northern Ireland protocol on Tuesday, making the removal of the European Court of Justice's oversight (ECJ) a key demand.

"Our consistent position and the position of the European Union is that the ECJ has to be the body that interprets European law and European standards. I don't understand how a British court or another court can do that," Varadkar told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021