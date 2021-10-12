No irregularity, illegality in appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner: HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday upheld the Centre's decision to appoint senior IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner four days before his superannuation on July 31, saying there was "no irregularity, illegality or infirmity" in his selection.

Dismissing a PIL challenging his selection, it said the justification and reasons given by the Centre for appointing Asthana are plausible, calling for no interference in judicial review. The high court said the Supreme Court's decision in the Prakash Singh case, which mandated a minimum tenure for certain police officials and the constitution of a UPSC panel before selection, was not applicable to the appointment of Police Commissioner for Delhi but were "intended to apply only to the appointment of a State DGP".

Asthana, who was serving as the Director-General of Border Security Force, was appointed the Commissioner on July 27 after being shifted to the Union Territory cadre from Gujarat cadre for the tenure of one year.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said the national capital has witnessed challenging law and order situations, having international consequences, and thus in the wisdom of the Centre, there was a necessity to select an "experienced officer" for the post.

It said the procedure adopted for the appointment of the 1984-batch IPS officer was being followed for "nearly over a decade" and some "free movement of joints" has to be given to authorities in such matters in view of the unique requirements of Delhi.

"As many as eight erstwhile Police Commissioners in Delhi, have been appointed by the Central Government since 2006 prior to the appointment of Respondent No.2 (Asthana), following the same procedure as has been followed for appointment of Respondent No.2 herein. There has never been any objection to the said appointments...either by UPSC or any other party," the bench said in its 77-page judgement.

It did not agree to the submissions that the appointment of Asthana violated the apex court's directions in the Prakash Singh's case that all states are required to send names of senior police officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for being considered as probable candidates to be appointed as DGPs or Police Commissioners as the case may be.

The UPSC, in turn, will prepare a list of three most suitable officers and the states will be free to appoint one of them as police chief, it had said, adding that the endeavour should be made that a person appointed as DGP has a reasonable period of service left.

"On account of the unavailability of the sufficient number of officers in the pool in respect of various segments of AGMUT Cadre, we cannot but agree with Respondent No. 1 (Centre) that the State Cadres have to be treated differently from the AGMUT cadre, for the purpose of empanelment of the respective Heads of the Police Force and there is thus merit in the contention that the directions of the Hon‟ble Supreme Court in Prakash Singh's Case (I) were intended to apply only to the appointment of a State DGP," it held.

Petitioner-lawyer Sadre Alam sought quashing of the July 27 order of the Centre appointing Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner while granting him inter-cadre deputation and extension of service by one year.

"It ought to be kept in mind that Delhi, being the Capital of India, has a unique, special, and specific requirement. It has witnessed several untoward incidents and extremely challenging law and order situations/riots/crimes, which have an international implication, which in the wisdom of the Central Government necessitated the appointment of an experienced officer possessing diverse and multifarious experience of heading a large Para-Military Security Force apart from other factors. As brought out in the counter affidavit by the Centre, the impugned order was passed keeping in background the aforesaid factors," the court said.

"This Court also finds merit in the contention of Respondent No. 1 that Delhi, being the Capital of India, has its own characteristics, peculiar factors, complexities, and sensitivities, which are far lesser in any other Commissionerate. Any untoward incident in the National Capital or a law and order situation will have far-reaching consequences, impact, repercussions, and implications not only in India but across the international borders. ''Thus, it is imperative that 'free movement of joints' is given to the Central Government for appointment of Commissioner of Police, Delhi, keeping in mind the complexities obtaining in the Capital," it said The Bench held the Centre has the power to grant inter-cadre deputation and relax the service rules for permitting extension of service beyond the date of superannuation.

"We do not find any irregularity, illegality or infirmity in the action of Respondent No.1 (Centre) in appointing Respondent No. 2 (Asthana), following the procedure followed for nearly over a decade," it ruled.

"If a procedure has been followed by the Central Government since 2006...which has withstood the test of time, without any demur/objection/ challenge in any Court or Forum of law, the same gains weightage. ''We accordingly see no reason to direct the Centre to deviate from the long practice and procedure followed for appointment of Commissioner of Police, Delhi. In our view, the justification and reasons given by the Centre for appointing Asthana are plausible, calling for no interference in judicial review," it added.

