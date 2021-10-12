Left Menu

Italy's Draghi says need contact with Taliban, not same as recognition

The Group of 20 rich countries needs to maintain contact with Afghanistan's Taliban government but this does not mean the Kabul administration will be formally recognised, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday. multilateralism is coming back, with difficulty, but it is coming back," Draghi told reporters after the video conference.

The Group of 20 rich countries needs to maintain contact with Afghanistan's Taliban government but this does not mean the Kabul administration will be formally recognised, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday. Speaking after chairing a special G20 summit on the Afghan crisis, Draghi said the virtual meeting had been a success despite the absence of key leaders such as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"This was the first multilateral response to the Afghan crisis ... multilateralism is coming back, with difficulty, but it is coming back," Draghi told reporters after the video conference. There was unanimous agreement among the participants about the need to tackle Afghanistan's mounting humanitarian crisis and safeguard the position of women in the impoverished nation, Draghi said.

"It is very hard to see how you can help people in Afghanistan without involving the Taliban," Draghi said. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Crispian Balmer)

