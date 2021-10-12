Being part of a Whatsapp group is not a crime, submits Umar Khalid

Student-turned-activist Umar Khalid on Tuesday told the Delhi's Karkardooma Court that the prosecution's wish to paint every accused in larger conspiracy case relating to the north-east Delhi violence with the same brush and said that being a part of a Whatsapp group is not a crime. Noted lawyer Trideep Pais, while advancing his argument for bail plea of Umar Khalid, told Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that the entire charge-sheet in a larger conspiracy case is a fertile imagination of Delhi Police.

He also raised a question saying that there was no evidence to reflect that Sharjeel Imam created the group on the directions of Khalid. Lawyer Pais told the Court that the chargesheet alleged that Umar Khalid asked Sharjeel Imam to make a Whatsapp Group and submitted that being a part of a group is not a crime.

He also asked, "Is chakka jam an offence? Is a meeting to say that our protest will involve chakka jam automatically a criminal conspiracy?" As the matter remained inconclusive today, the Court adjourned it for further hearing on November 2.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against various accused including Khalid under the provisions of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), under the various sections dealing with murder and others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 & 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act,1984 and Section 25/27 Arms Act. Besides this case, Khalid is also facing charges in various cases pertaining to Northeast Delhi violence matters. (ANI)

