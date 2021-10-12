Mundra port drugs seizure: NIA conducts searches in NCR

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in the National Capital Region in connection with its probe related to the recent seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin at Gujarat's Mundra port.

The searches, according to the agency, were carried out at residential premises and godowns located in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, Alipur and Khera Kalan areas and some premises in Noida.

''Various incriminating documents, articles and items were seized,'' an NIA spokesperson said.

The federal agency took over the case early this month from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on the directions of the Union Home Ministry and registered a criminal complaint under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Raids were also carried out by the NIA soon after filing the case.

The case relates to the seizure of 2,988.21 kg of narcotic substance (heroin) at Mundra port and the involvement of foreign nationals in the procurement and delivery of the consignment, an NIA official had said.

On September 13, the DRI detained two containers that had arrived at Mundra port from Kandahar in Afghanistan via Bandar Abbas port of Iran.

The declaration accompanying the containers claimed they contained ''semi-processed talc stones''. However, a thorough examination had established that the two containers in fact contained 2,988 kg of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore that was concealed in ''the lower layers'' of ''jumbo bags'' topped with talc stones, an official release had said.

The DRI had arrested eight people, including five foreign nationals, in connection with the seizure of drugs.

Searches were then conducted by the NIA in Chennai, Coimbatore and Vijayawada at premises of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)