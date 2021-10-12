Left Menu

Somalia says 'victory came through sacrifice and struggle' in boundary dispute with Kenya

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 12-10-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 21:20 IST
Somalia says 'victory came through sacrifice and struggle' in boundary dispute with Kenya
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Somalia's winning of a favourable ruling from the International Court of Justice in its maritime dispute with Kenya was the result of sacrifice and struggle, its information minister said on Tuesday.

"We won the case of our sea which had been captured. This victory has not come through little effort but it came through sacrifice and struggle," Osman Abokor Dubbe said on his Facebook page.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

