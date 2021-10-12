Somalia says 'victory came through sacrifice and struggle' in boundary dispute with Kenya

Somalia's winning of a favourable ruling from the International Court of Justice in its maritime dispute with Kenya was the result of sacrifice and struggle, its information minister said on Tuesday.

"We won the case of our sea which had been captured. This victory has not come through little effort but it came through sacrifice and struggle," Osman Abokor Dubbe said on his Facebook page.

