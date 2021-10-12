Union Cabinet approves proposal for launching affiliated Sainik Schools under Sainik Schools Society

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for the launching of affiliated Sainik Schools under the Sainik Schools Society, informed the Defence Ministry.

According to the ministry, these Schools will function as an exclusive vertical which will be different from existing Sainik Schools.

In the first phase, 100 affiliate partners are proposed to be drawn from States/NGOs/ private partners, stated the ministry. (ANI)

