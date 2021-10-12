Left Menu

Mumbai: ACP held by ACB for bribery secures bail, claims innocence

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 21:30 IST
An assistant commissioner of police who was trapped by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau last week while allegedly accepting a bribe secured bail on Tuesday and claimed she was innocent.

ACP Sujata Patil claimed, in a social media message, that she had a clean record in the police force for 34 years and her arrest for bribery was a conspiracy.

Patil was held in a trap on Friday while allegedly accepting Rs 40,000 from a man who wanted a case registered in connection with his shop.

Since the trap was laid in the evening, and norms forbid women from being arrested post sunset, Patil was arrested the next day. ACB officials had said.

