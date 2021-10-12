Human rights defenders, social service organisations should condemn political violence: NHRC chief

Social service organisations and human rights defenders should strongly condemn political violence and terrorism as apathy on this issue engenders ''fundamentalism'', NHRC Chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra said on Tuesday. In his address during an event at Vigyan Bhawan here to mark the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), he also said ''external forces'' levelling ''false'' allegations of human rights violations against India has become very common, ''which should be opposed'', alongside attempts towards ''rooting out our culture and popular languages''. He said a large number of people have lost their lives to political violence globally in the last century and it was unfortunate that it has ''still not stopped'' in the country and abroad.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries. ''India has the spirit of 'Sarvadharma Sambhav' (harmony of religions). Everyone has the freedom to build a temple or mosque or a church. But in many countries, such liberties are not there,'' the NHRC chief said. Lamenting that humans were hell-bent on destroying humanity, he said, in the 20th century about 12 crore people have died due to political violence globally. ''It is unfortunate that political violence has still not stopped in the country and abroad,'' he said. The NHRC chairperson also said that the ''killers of innocent people cannot be glorified''. ''Calling such terrorists in disguise, freedom fighters is inappropriate),'' he said, without elaborating. ''Social service organisations and human rights defenders should strongly condemn political violence and terrorism. Apathy on this issue, engenders fundamentalism and history will never forgive us for this.'' The time has come when ''we should resolutely oppose it'' and at least raise a voice against this violence, he said. In his speech, he also asserted that ''untiring efforts'' of Home Minister Shah has ''ushered in a new era'' of peace, and law and order in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. India has emerged as a powerful entity on a global level and it has got recognition as a new power, and it is to be credited to people of India, the country's constitutional system and the leadership, he said. The NHRC is working for the last 28 years while such institutions have not been established yet in many powerful countries, the rights panel chief said. India has a democratic system, and resolves every issue in a peaceful and legitimate way, he said, adding the press, media and cyberspace have been given freedom in the country, which is within the obligations of constitutional duties and human responsibilities. ''But no one has the freedom to destroy the prestige of the Republic's fundamental pillar, the judiciary, through contemptuous behaviour, and neither should anyone be given this freedom,'' he asserted.

He also said that since its inception in 1993, over 20 lakh cases were registered and disposed by the NHRC and more than Rs 205 cr was paid as monetary relief by various authorities on its recommendations. He said that during COVID-19 pandemic, the commission continued to work for the protection of human rights of various sections of society and issued 22 advisories on it.

The NHRC chief also pitched for making the policing system more effective and independent, so that ''CBI investigation may not be needed''.

However, he cautioned that encounters done by police or inciting for it in the name of delivering ''instant justice'' is against the Constitution and a condemnable act, and efforts should be made to ''liberate ourselves from this barbarity''.

He also raised several other issues of human rights, which he said needed attention. These included effective and long-term policies for quick justice at affordable prices to the people, and freedom to states to give reservation to deprived sections upto some percentage.

Timely completion of Namami Gange project to ensure livelihood to a large population, narrowing the gap between e-commerce and small vendors, making available life-saving drugs to poor at affordable prices, and the drugs menace were also flagged by him.

