Bank ATM damaged in Nagpur, case registered

A case was registered against unidentified persons after a bank ATM machine was found damaged in Surya Nagar in Nagpur, an official said on Monday.
The attempt to steal money from the ATM may have taken place between 5:55am on Saturday and 9am on Monday, a Kalamna police station official said.
''The accused also tried to damage the CCTV cameras installed in the kiosk. We have registered a case under section 379 of the IPC among others. Efforts are on to nab the culprits,'' he added.
