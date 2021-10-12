Left Menu

Bank ATM damaged in Nagpur, case registered

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-10-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against unidentified persons after a bank ATM machine was found damaged in Surya Nagar in Nagpur, an official said on Monday.

The attempt to steal money from the ATM may have taken place between 5:55am on Saturday and 9am on Monday, a Kalamna police station official said.

''The accused also tried to damage the CCTV cameras installed in the kiosk. We have registered a case under section 379 of the IPC among others. Efforts are on to nab the culprits,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

