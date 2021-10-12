Left Menu

Maha: FIR against man for granting 'triple talaq' to his wife on WhatsApp

Subsequently, the woman and her daughter were sent to her parents house earlier this year, said a police officer from Samarth police station.He said that on March 10 this year, the accused sent his wife a message on WhatsApp stating talaq three times.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:05 IST
Maha: FIR against man for granting 'triple talaq' to his wife on WhatsApp
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman from Pune registered a case against her husband for allegedly giving her 'triple talaq' or divorce by sending her a message on WhatsApp, police said on Tuesday.

Police also registered a case against the victim woman's mother-in-law under sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 which bans the practice of instant triple talaq and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

''The woman was subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband and mother-in-law who were asking her to bring items like iron, air cooler, and money to buy a flat from her parents. Subsequently, the woman and her daughter were sent to her parents' house earlier this year,'' said a police officer from Samarth police station.

He said that on March 10 this year, the accused sent his wife a message on WhatsApp stating 'talaq' three times. ''The woman approached and registered a complaint against her husband and mother-in-law on Monday,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021