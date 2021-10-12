Left Menu

Gujarat: Man gets 20 years in jail for kidnapping, raping minor girl

PTI | Surat | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:11 IST
Gujarat: Man gets 20 years in jail for kidnapping, raping minor girl
  • Country:
  • India

A special POCSO court in Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and repeatedly raping a minor girl in 2017.

Special POCSO court judge Dilip Mahida sentenced Indrajit Arak (30) to 20 years in jail and also fined him Rs 20,000, failing to pay which will see him in jail for an additional year. The court also ordered payment of Rs 1.5 lakh to the victim as compensation under a state government scheme.

The victim, the daughter of a migrant worker, had gone missing from her house in Sachin GIDC police station limits in April, 2017 while playing with her friends, after which a missing person complaint was lodged. The probe zeroed in on Arak, who had taken the girl to Uttar Pradesh and Punjab and raped her several times, and he was arrested under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions for rape and kidnapping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021