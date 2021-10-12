Left Menu

Police constable rapes woman in Rajasthan, thrashed

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:14 IST
Police constable rapes woman in Rajasthan, thrashed
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable allegedly raped a woman at her house in Rajasthan's Barmer district and was thrashed by her family members after she raised an alarm, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused constable, Sultan Singh, who is posted at Sheo police station, has been suspended, they said.

Singh entered the woman's house and allegedly raped her on Monday night. After the woman raised an alarm, her family members caught the constable and thrashed him badly, police said.

Singh was hospitalised after the incident, they said.

He was suspended after the woman registered a complaint against him, they added.

The matter is being investigated by Deputy Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Hada, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021