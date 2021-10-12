Left Menu

Nagpur: Man booked for raping sister-in-law

Incidentally, the accused, who had come to file a missing person complaint around the same time after not seeing the victim at his home, fled from the police station.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:19 IST
Nagpur: Man booked for raping sister-in-law
  • Country:
  • India

A man was booked on Tuesday for allegedly raping his sister-in-law in Hingna area of Nagpur, police said.

The rape took place on October 4 and then again on Monday, after which the victim mustered courage and escaped to her sister's home, an official said.

''The victim filed a rape complaint on Tuesday. Incidentally, the accused, who had come to file a missing person complaint around the same time after not seeing the victim at his home, fled from the police station. Efforts are on to nab him,'' he said.

The victim's husband is absconding in a rape case registered in 2017, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021