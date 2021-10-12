Left Menu

Slovak central bank Kazimir charged with bribery, denies wrongdoing

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:22 IST
Slovak central bank Kazimir charged with bribery, denies wrongdoing
Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir has been charged with bribery but denies wrongdoing and will defend himself against the charges, Kazimir and his lawyer said on Tuesday.

"I do not feel guilty of any crime," Kazimir, who served as finance minister before taking the central bank post in 2019, said in an emailed statement that followed a media report that he had been charged.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

