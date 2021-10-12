Left Menu

Protesters block Delhi-Meerut highway after youth found dead near railway track

Enraged family members of a youth and locals blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway near Sinkri village of Modinagar on Tuesday afternoon after he was found dead near a railway track.The youth was identified as Himanshu Giri of Kailash colony.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:22 IST
Enraged family members of a youth and locals blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway near Sinkri village of Modinagar on Tuesday afternoon after he was found dead near a railway track.

The youth was identified as Himanshu Giri of Kailash colony. His family members alleged that he was beaten to death and claimed there were injuries visible on his head.

They alleged that his body was thrown on a railway track to mislead the cops and his family.

The protesters blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway near Sinkri and kept the youth's body on the road. Police tried to disperse them but failed.

Later, police officials pacified them by assuring them that an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of IPC will be registered.

''Body has been sent for a postmortem. The cause of his death would be ascertained after the autopsy report is received,'' Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Meanwhile, Modinagar police arrested four persons of Kilhora village of Niwari police station area for allegedly blocking the highway at Raj Talkies intersection on Monday.

They were protesting after a 14-year old girl Himanshi, who was admitted to a private hospital for fever, died during treatment.

Relatives of the deceased and others locked the highway on Monday and damaged vehicles, the SP said.

