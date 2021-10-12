Couple in submarine spy case to remain held; hearing set
The Maryland couple charged in a plot to sell sensitive US submarine secrets to a foreign government will remain behind bars for now, a judge said Tuesday in granting a detention request from prosecutors.Jonathan and Diana Toebbe each made brief appearances in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
- Country:
- United States
The Maryland couple charged in a plot to sell sensitive US submarine secrets to a foreign government will remain behind bars for now, a judge said Tuesday in granting a detention request from prosecutors.
Jonathan and Diana Toebbe each made brief appearances in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble ordered them to remain detained pending a detention hearing on Friday at which more extensive arguments are expected to be made.
The couple answered perfunctory questions from a judge, but no substantive information about the case was revealed.
The Toebbes were arrested in West Virginia over the weekend. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, is accused of passing information about American submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.
The authorities say Diana Toebbe sometimes accompanied her husband to pre-arranged “dead drop” locations, including serving as a lookout.
The judge said Tuesday that each could face life in prison if convicted.(AP) RUP RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Stadium in Houston named after Indian-Americans who envisioned bringing cricket to US
Americans win back Ryder Cup with a record margin of victory
Golf-Europe face tough task to win back Ryder Cup against 'scary' Americans
About 100 American citizens and permanent residents still waiting to leave Afghanistan -official
Gunman in 2018 Maryland newspaper massacre sentenced to five life terms