British American Tobacco withdraws from army-ruled Myanmar

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:27 IST
British American Tobacco withdraws from army-ruled Myanmar

British American Tobacco will cease all operations in military-ruled Myanmar and withdraw from the country by the end of this year, the company said on Tuesday.

Responding to a query from Reuters about its Myanmar business, the company in an email said the decision was taken having evaluated the long-term operational and commercial viability of its Myanmar business.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, with more than 1,000 civilians killed in crackdowns by security forces on strikes and protests, according to activists and the United Nations.

