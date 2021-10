BRIEF-Energy Watchdog Ofgem Braced For Fresh Wave Of Supplier Collapses - Sky News

Oct 12 (Reuters) -

* ENERGY WATCHDOG OFGEM BRACED FOR FRESH WAVE OF SUPPLIER COLLAPSES - SKY NEWS

* AT LEAST FOUR SUPPLIERS WERE IN TALKS WITH OFGEM ON TUESDAY ABOUT ENTERING ITS SUPPLIER OF LAST RESORT (SOLR) SYSTEM - SKY NEWS Source text: https://bit.ly/3iXv1UB

