Centre notifies appointment of judges to three HCs

President of India, in consultation with Chief Justice of India, appointed advocates and judicial officers as judges of Allahabad High Court, Madras High Court and Gauhati High Court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President of India, in consultation with Chief Justice of India, appointed advocates and judicial officers as judges of Allahabad High Court, Madras High Court and Gauhati High Court. The Central Government notified the appointments of 8 judges to Allahabad High Court, 4 judges to Madras High Court and 8 judges to Gauhati High Court.

Advocates Chandra Kumar Rai, Krishan Pal, Sameer Jain, Ashutosh Srivastava, Subhash Vidyarthi, Brij Raj Singh, Shree Prakash Singh, Vikas Budhwar have been appointed as judges to the Allahabad High Court. Advocates Sundaram Srimathy, D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, R.Vijayakumar and Mohammad Shaffiq have been appointed as judges to the Madras High Court.

Advocates Kakheto Sema and Devashis Baruah, and judicial officers Malasri Nandi, Marli Vankung and Arun Dev Choudhury have been appointed as judges to the Gauhati High Court. Also, Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia and S. Hukato Swu have been appointed as additional judges to the Gauhati High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

