Separate ministry for sub-mountainous area in Punjab if voted to power: Sukhbir Badal

Hoshiarpur (Pb), Oct 12 (PTI) SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said the SAD-BSP alliance will set up a separate ministry dedicated to the all-round development of the 'Kandi' area if it is voted to power in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

It would ensure focused development of the sub mountainous region by ensuring optimum water and irrigation facilities, he said.

Addressing workers' meetings at Hoshiarpur, Tanda, Bullowal and Dasuya towns, Badal promised the formation of a separate ministry for Kandi Area Development and said the region had been "neglected" by the Congress government. "No effort had been made to augment drinking water and irrigation projects. Even infrastructure is not in place. A separate ministry for the Kandi area will ensure focused development of the entire sub-mountainous area", he said.

The Congress did nothing in its four-and-a-half-year rule, he alleged.

The BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could not fight for the interests of Punjab as state leaders of these parties depended on the directions from Delhi to govern, he said.

On the power crisis in the state, Badal alleged it was a result of "mismanagement" of the power sector by the Congress government.

He said the Congress had "failed" to augment the power sector in the last five years by the much needed 3,500 megawatts at the rate of 700 MW per year keeping in view the annual increase in demand. Badal said a lot had been said about the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed by the SAD-led government at Rs 2.85 per unit. "Only yesterday the Congress government purchased power at Rs 14.46 per unit", he said.

Badal promised to declare Dasuya as a district if the SAD-BSP alliance voted to power.

Earlier, farmers showed black flags to the cavalcade of Badal on his arrival at villages Miani, Dasuya and Pandori Khajoor (Bullowal).

The protests were led by Prithpal Singh and Ranjit, both of Doaba Kisan Committee, and Gurdeep Singh Khun Khun of Azad Kisan Sangarsh Committee.

