Union Cabinet approves affiliation of 100 Schools in govt, private sector with Sainik school society

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its meeting held on Tuesday has approved the proposal for the launching of affiliated Sainik schools under Sainik Schools Society.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its meeting held on Tuesday has approved the proposal for the launching of affiliated Sainik schools under Sainik Schools Society. These schools will function as an exclusive vertical which will be distinct and different from existing Sainik Schools of the Ministry of Defence. In the first phase, 100 affiliate partners are proposed to be drawn from states/NGOs/ private partners.

With the National Education Policy (NEP), the Government of India has decided to provide increased focus on value-based education enabling children to develop pride in the rich culture and heritage of this nation, effective leadership with character, discipline, sense of national duty and patriotism. This will provide cost-effective ways in reaching out to larger populations across all regions in the country. Also, meeting the growing demand for Sainik Schools and providing effective physical, psycho-social, spiritual, intellectual, emotional and cognitive development.

Savings in training duration, deployment of trainers, maintenance and operations budgets, while substantially improving the quality to youth entering the various walks of life. It is believed that integration of the Sainik Schools education system with regular board plus curriculum is expected to create academically strong, physically fit, culturally aware, intellectually adept, skilful youth and well-rounded citizens. The students from these Schools are envisioned to be equipped with necessary life skills which will make them shine in their chosen fields. Thus, the proposal aims to create a confident, highly-skilled, multi-dimensional, patriotic youth community with leadership qualities focused on providing topmost priority to the nationalistic objectives.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

