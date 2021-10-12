Left Menu

BJP delegation meets TN Governor, flags 'worsening' law and order in state

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Claiming that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was 'worsening', the BJP state unit on Tuesday requested the state Governor RN Ravi to ''instruct'' the ruling DMK to focus on controlling the situation.

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by its state unit president K Annamalai, met Ravi and handed over a petition, highlighting some recent ''disturbing events'', including the killing of a woman college student here and the beheading of a woman in Dindigul district.

Referring to the ''broad daylight'' killing of the student, by her acquaintance, the saffron party alleged that the ruling DMK, while in opposition, had ''politicised'' a similar incident when the AIADMK was in power in 2016.

The party also flagged the issue of DMK MP TRVS Ramesh, who surrendered before a court in connection with the death of an employee of his in Cuddalore district.

Further, police have booked Tirunelveli DMK MP S Gnanathiraviam and others for 'manhandling' a BJP functionary recently but he is yet to be arrested, it said.

''The past few months are a mirror image of what happened between 2006 and 2011 (when the DMK was in power). Power cuts, illegal mining and crimes against every section of the society have returned the way they were before,'' the party alleged in its petition to Ravi.

''We request you to kindly instruct the government to immediately focus on controlling the worsening law and order....'' The party also wanted Ravi's office to ''personally monitor'' the legal proceedings against the two DMK MPs.

''We also kindly request you to instruct the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (MK Stalin) for taking immediate action against DMK MP Gnanathiraviam,'' the party urged the Governor.

