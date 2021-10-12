Left Menu

Kerala HC directs Centre, state govt to issue corrected vaccination certificate to man who alleged falsification of details

Kerala High Court directed the Central Government and the State Government to issue a corrected COVID-19 vaccination certificate within three weeks to a petitioner who alleged falsification of details on his vaccination certificate after the second dose.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 12-10-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 23:05 IST
Kerala High Court directed the Central Government and the State Government to issue a corrected COVID-19 vaccination certificate within three weeks to a petitioner who alleged falsification of details on his vaccination certificate after the second dose. Single Bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan directed this, on the petition filed by 73-year-old KP John, who is planning to go abroad to meet his children.

The Court observed, "A mistake has been made. The petitioner should not suffer because of this. The corrected certificate should be issued within three weeks." The matter has been posted on for November 8 for further hearing.

The Court had earlier directed an enquiry into a matter wherein incorrect date and venue were displayed on the petitioner's vaccination certificate to verify if it was a genuine mistake or some mischief was in it. According to the petition, the petitioner had received the first dose in March and the second in April, both from a vaccination centre in Aluva. When the vaccination certificate was released in July, the certificate displayed that the second dose was administered in July at a vaccination centre in Ernakulam. (ANI)

