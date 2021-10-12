Left Menu

On run for 11 years, murder accused in Odisha held in Bengal

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 12-10-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 23:11 IST
On run for 11 years, murder accused in Odisha held in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old man, who was accused of killing a person in Odisha's Kendrapara and on the run for almost 11 years, was arrested from neighbouring West Bengal, police said Tuesday.

The man had worked as a mason and allegedly stabbed to death a work supervisor of a construction site in Kendrapara town in April 2010.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of the Odisha Police had on Monday apprehended him from West Bengal's Murshidabad district where he was earning his livelihood as a construction worker. He was brought to the state and produced before a local court which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation
4
LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021