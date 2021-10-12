On run for 11 years, murder accused in Odisha held in Bengal
A 33-year-old man, who was accused of killing a person in Odisha's Kendrapara and on the run for almost 11 years, was arrested from neighbouring West Bengal, police said Tuesday.
The man had worked as a mason and allegedly stabbed to death a work supervisor of a construction site in Kendrapara town in April 2010.
Acting on a tip-off, a special team of the Odisha Police had on Monday apprehended him from West Bengal's Murshidabad district where he was earning his livelihood as a construction worker. He was brought to the state and produced before a local court which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
