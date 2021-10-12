Manipur CM warns action against people engaged in political violence

Left Menu

A day after six people were injured in political clashes in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said action will be taken against those who will engage in violence.Assembly election is due in Manipur in early 2022.Asking all not to indulge in violence in the run-up to the election, the chief minister said licensed guns will soon be collected from the general public.Six people were injured in a clash between supporters of rival political parties at Yairipok Yambem village under Andro assembly constituency in Imphal East district.

Six people were injured in a clash between supporters of rival political parties at Yairipok Yambem village under Andro assembly constituency in Imphal East district. The Imphal East district authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC for two months with effect from Tuesday, in the wake of the violence. Singh on Tuesday launched a programme in which people would be able to share their grievances about government services and suggestions directly to the chief minister through a helpline number.

