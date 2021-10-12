Lebanon former finance minister Khalil says arrest warrant against him not legal

Lebanon's former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Tuesday an arrest warrant issued for him by the lead investigator of the Beirut port blast was illegal.

"I consider it illegal and not to be taken into account," Khalil told al Mayadeen television in an interview.

