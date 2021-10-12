Left Menu

Lebanon former finance minister Khalil says arrest warrant against him not legal

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-10-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 23:47 IST
Lebanon former finance minister Khalil says arrest warrant against him not legal
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Tuesday an arrest warrant issued for him by the lead investigator of the Beirut port blast was illegal.

"I consider it illegal and not to be taken into account," Khalil told al Mayadeen television in an interview.

(Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation
4
LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021