Left Menu

Maha govt hasn't asked cops to keep eye on NCB official Wankhede: minister

The NCB zonal director then filed a complaint alleging his movement was being monitored and provided CCTV footage of the Oshiwara cemetery in support of his claim, the official had said.Wankhede had also investigated the 2020 drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 23:53 IST
Maha govt hasn't asked cops to keep eye on NCB official Wankhede: minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday said the state government had not ordered police or any other agency to monitor the movements of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede, currently in news after leading a raid on a cruise ship during which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case, had filed a complaint on Monday that two police officials were following him.

''The government has not given any orders to the police or state intelligence department to follow Sameer Wankhede. I have heard that he has complained to the DGP. We will look into it,'' Walse-Patil told reporters.

''I don't think police are keeping a watch on him,'' the minister added.

Another Narcotics Control Bureau official had claimed on Monday that two officials, reportedly from the Oshiwara police station, allegedly visited a cemetery in the area where Wankhede's mother was buried after her death in 2015, and collected CCTV footage.

Wankhede regularly visits this cemetery, he said. The NCB zonal director then filed a complaint alleging his movement was being monitored and provided CCTV footage of the Oshiwara cemetery in support of his claim, the official had said.

Wankhede had also investigated the 2020 drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation
4
LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021