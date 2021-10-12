Left Menu

Those behind killing of minorities in J-K will not be spared: L-G Sinha

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-10-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 23:54 IST
Those behind killing of minorities in J-K will not be spared: L-G Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said those who perpetrated the recent killings of minority community members will not be spared.

A delegation of the United Kashmiri Sikhs Progressive Forum (UKSPF) called on the L-G at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said.

The delegation led by UKSPF chairman S Baldev Singh Raina submitted a memorandum to Sinha, apprising him of the demands and issues pertaining to the Sikh community, he said.

The L-G noted the concerns raised by the delegation said that the enemies of humanity who perpetrated these heinous crimes would not be spared.

Sinha assured the delegation that the UT government will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the minority communities, the spokesman said. PTI SSB IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation
4
LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021