Left Menu

CRPF constable arrested for shooting dead colleague

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 23:55 IST
CRPF constable arrested for shooting dead colleague
  • Country:
  • India

A CRPF constable has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a head constable at the CRPF camp in Tughlaqabad, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, information was received from Batra Hospital regarding one head constable Vakil Singh (35) being shot by a constable at the CRPF camp, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

During enquiry, it was revealed that Singh was allegedly shot by constable Aman Kumar (28), she said.

Singh died during treatment, the DCP said.

According to a complaint filed by Manoj Kumar, Assistant Commandant, PDG, SHO Govind Puri along with other senior officers had reached the Parliament Duty Group of CRPF Camp in Tuglakabad area on Monday and the staff was briefed before departure for parliament duty.

As soon as the briefing concluded, constable Aman Kumar, who was carrying X-95 weapon, attacked Singh with a burst fire. Other senior officers of the camp reached the spot and asked Aman to surrender but he refused, Pandey said.

The accused also threatened that he would shoot the person who would try to take Singh to hospital, she said.

Meanwhile, constable Vijay Ram tried to overpower the accused. However, the accused filed a shot aiming at his own chin, but the bullet only grazed his chin, the officer said.

The accused was later overpowered by the other staff members and provided first aid, she said.

Nine cartridges have been recovered from the spot. The rifle used by the accused has also been seized, police said.

A case of murder has been registered at the Govindpuri Police Station. During preliminary interrogation, the accused disclosed that he killed Singh as the latter had a peculiar habit of abusing him, the DCP said.

Singh's body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem, police added.

PTI AMP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation
4
LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021