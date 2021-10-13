Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 00:00 IST
Mayor orders suspension of sanitary guide over shortcomings: EDMC
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal has ordered the suspension of a sanitary guide in Raghuwarpura ward allegedly over shortcomings in sanitation work, the area's civic body said on Tuesday.

The mayor, after inspection of the ward, also directed the authorities to issue a warning letter to a sanitary inspector of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Any lapse in performing duties will not be tolerated, the mayor said.

Aggarwal also raised awareness among the people during his inspection visit.

Meanwhile, the EDMC, in association with the US Environmental Protection Agency as a part of its Global Methane Initiative (GMI), along with TERI, organised a training-cum-awareness programme on waste management for bulk waste generators at the corporation's headquarters on Tuesday.

Also, Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Sanjay Goel on Tuesday directed officials to make extra efforts to ensure sanitation and cleanliness in view of the festive season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

