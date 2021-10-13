Lebanon former minister Khalil says cabinet to discuss blast probe

Lebanon's former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Tuesday a cabinet meeting on Wednesday would focus on discussing the latest developments in the Beirut port blast probe.

"All options are open for a political escalation," Khalil told Al Mayadeen television in an interview, in response to a question about whether some ministers would resign in protest against the lead investigator. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese)

