U.S., Taliban had 'productive' talks on humanitarian aid - State Dept spokesperson

The United States and the Taliban had "productive discussions" on the issue of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan during meetings in Qatar over the weekend, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, describing the talks as "largely positive."

A separate meeting with Taliban representatives involving officials from the European Union as well as U.S. officials took place on Tuesday, Price added.

