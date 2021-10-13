Left Menu

U.S., Taliban had 'productive' talks on humanitarian aid - State Dept spokesperson

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 00:15 IST
U.S., Taliban had 'productive' talks on humanitarian aid - State Dept spokesperson
The United States and the Taliban had "productive discussions" on the issue of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan during meetings in Qatar over the weekend, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, describing the talks as "largely positive."

A separate meeting with Taliban representatives involving officials from the European Union as well as U.S. officials took place on Tuesday, Price added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

