U.S. condemns cross border attack from Syria against Turkey
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 00:57 IST
The United States has condemned a cross-border attack from Syria against Turkey, the State Department said on Tuesday, a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was determined to eliminate threats originating in northern Syria.
Erdogan said on Monday that an attack by Kurdish YPG militants that killed two Turkish police was "the final straw."
Two Turkish police officers were killed on Sunday in a guided missile attack in northern Syria's Azaz region, which Turkey said was launched by the YPG.
