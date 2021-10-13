Take strict security measures for elected people during Kashmir outreach prog: J&K govt to DCs

The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday issued a series of directives to district administration officials asking them to ensure strict security measures for elected representatives during their outreach programmes in the Valley.

It also asked them to hold meetings with political leaders to address their security concerns and to facilitate speedy constructions of official accommodation for them in the Valley.

These directions were issued after a security review meeting of deputy commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Kashmir valley chaired by divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole in Srinagar.

The divisional commissioner directed the DCs and SSPs that strict security measures be put in place for elected protected persons during their visits and outreach to their respective constituencies.

He also directed that all the deputy commissioners and SSPs shall ensure one on one meeting with the representative and leaders of all the political parties within 2-3 days for redressal of their apprehensions regarding security and accommodation.

The meeting was informed that permanent accommodation for DDCs and BDCs has already been approved by Rural Development Department (RDD).PTI AB TIR TIR

