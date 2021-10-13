Left Menu

Take strict security measures for elected people during Kashmir outreach prog: J&K govt to DCs

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 01:04 IST
Take strict security measures for elected people during Kashmir outreach prog: J&K govt to DCs
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday issued a series of directives to district administration officials asking them to ensure strict security measures for elected representatives during their outreach programmes in the Valley.

It also asked them to hold meetings with political leaders to address their security concerns and to facilitate speedy constructions of official accommodation for them in the Valley.

These directions were issued after a security review meeting of deputy commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Kashmir valley chaired by divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole in Srinagar.

The divisional commissioner directed the DCs and SSPs that strict security measures be put in place for elected protected persons during their visits and outreach to their respective constituencies.

He also directed that all the deputy commissioners and SSPs shall ensure one on one meeting with the representative and leaders of all the political parties within 2-3 days for redressal of their apprehensions regarding security and accommodation.

The meeting was informed that permanent accommodation for DDCs and BDCs has already been approved by Rural Development Department (RDD).PTI AB TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation
4
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021