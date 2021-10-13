Left Menu

Police investigating shooting at post office in Memphis

Police said they are investigating a shooting Tuesday at a post office in Tennessee.The shooting occurred at the post office branch in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis, according to authorities.The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon. Federal authorities and Memphis police were on the scene.

The shooting occurred at the post office branch in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis, according to authorities.

The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon. Federal authorities and Memphis police were on the scene. No details were immediately released by authorities.

