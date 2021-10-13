U.S. to open border with Canada starting in early November -Buffalo News
Updated: 13-10-2021
The United States will open its border with Canada to vaccinated Canadians starting in early November, the Buffalo News reported on Tuesday.
The Buffalo News said the Biden administration informed members of Congress on Tuesday of its decision to end the travel curbs that have been in place for 19 months to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
