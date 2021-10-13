Left Menu

U.S. to open border with Canada starting in early November

20 that the United States would lift travel restrictions on fully vaccinated air travelers from 33 countries in early November including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 08:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 08:08 IST
U.S. to open border with Canada starting in early November

The United States will open its border with Canada to vaccinated Canadians starting in early November, three U.S. lawmakers said on Tuesday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has confirmed the plans, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday. The office of New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said the United States had decided to allow fully vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico to come into the United States for non-essential travel through all ports of entry.

Canada on Aug. 9 began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country for non-essential travel. The border closures with Canada, which have been in place for 19 months to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, have hit border communities hard and U.S. lawmakers have been pushing the White House to lift restrictions since March 2020.

The White House announced on Sept. 20 that the United States would lift travel restrictions on fully vaccinated air travelers from 33 countries in early November including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global
4
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021