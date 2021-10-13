Left Menu

MP: 3 cops suspended for indecent chat with woman over phone

This would lead to fights between the complainant and his wife, the official said. Following their suspension, the three personnel were attached to the Police Rakshit Kendra in Betul, the official said.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 13-10-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 09:43 IST
MP: 3 cops suspended for indecent chat with woman over phone
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended following a complaint of allegedly indulging in indecent conversation with a woman over phone in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an official said.

The woman's husband submitted a complaint to Betul's Superintendent of Police (SP) Simala Prasad, alleging that the three personnel used to have long, objectionable and indecent conversations with his wife over phone, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Namrata Sondhia said on Tuesday. This would lead to fights between the complainant and his wife, the official said. After an inquiry into the complaint by a senior official and verification of facts, the SP on Tuesday suspended sub-inspector Amit Pawar, head constable Balram Saryam and constable Aditya Bele, all posted at Amla police station here, she said. Following their suspension, the three personnel were attached to the Police Rakshit Kendra in Betul, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global
4
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021